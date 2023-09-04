 Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Reportedly Calls Jay Shah, Wants Matches To Be Relocated From Sri Lanka To Pakistan
Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Reportedly Calls Jay Shah, Wants Matches To Be Relocated From Sri Lanka To Pakistan

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf wishes for Asia Cup 2023 matches to be relocated from Sri Lanka to Pakistan and makes phone call to ACC President about the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has reportedly recommended shifting the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2023 from Sri Lanka to Pakistan due to the weather conditions. Zaka Ashraf has also reportedly made a phone call to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah, discussing the weather conditions impacting the matches in Sri Lanka.

article-image

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was washed out after the latter's first innings of 266 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya following a top-order collapse. The match had to be called off due to persistent rain and not a ball was bowled in the 2nd innings.

Nevertheless, the nearest alternate solution right now is relocating the Super 4 matches to Pallekele or Hambantota from Colombo, where the showers have been heavy. According to some reports by the Daily Mirror, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official stated that discussions have taken place between SLC and ACC and Dambulla is not in contention for the venue.

article-image

Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and co. have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, thanks to a whopping 238-run victory over Nepal and a no-result against India. The washed out fixture against India meant that Pakistan have 3 points.

While Nepal face a must-win fixture against India on Monday, the Men in Blue only need to avoid a defeat to progress to the Super 4 stage. Rohit Sharma and co. should also start as overwhelming favourites against Nepal.

