DC vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 64: Lucknow Opt To Bowl First As Rishabh Pant Returns From Suspension To Lead Delhi

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rishabh Pant is back from his one-match suspension to lead Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Swastik Chikara, Lalit Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report:

"This ground is compact and conducive to high-scoring matches. It measures 60 meters to one side and slightly larger at 66 meters to the other. Additionally, there is a gentle breeze blowing across the ground. This is pitch number 6, known for its high-scoring nature. The ball tends to fly off the bat on this pitch, with an average score exceeding 250 runs. However, we must consider whether the pitch's reusability will maintain its characteristics," queries Graeme Swann. "There's a noticeable shine on the surface, and the conditions appear consistent. Historically, batting first has proven advantageous here," reckons Murali Kartik.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DC vs LSG Preview:

All eyes will be on captain KL Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants, struggling to keep their slim chances of making it to the IPL playoffs alive, face a crucial match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of talk about Rahul's future as captain of LSG since team owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly criticized him after their big loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.

People are saying that Rahul might step down as captain, or maybe he'll continue leading the team for the remaining two games before leaving LSG. In any case, the Indian batsman will want to respond with his performance and finish things on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to the return of captain Rishabh Pant after he missed a game due to a suspension for slow overrate against Rajasthan Royals. His presence could boost their chances of finishing the season well.

Delhi faced difficulties without Pant, especially with their fielding, which cost them dearly with dropped catches and misfields against RCB on Sunday night.