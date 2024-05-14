 Viral Pic: Sanjiv Goenka Hosts KL Rahul At His Home For Dinner, Hugs Out Differences After Scolding Video Row
The businessman seems to be on the road to mend his ways after the incident created a furore in the Indian cricket fraternity and therefore, had a one-on-one meet with Rahul over dinner.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka on Monday hosted team captain KL Rahul for dinner at his residence in Delhi where they both hugged each other as well.

Goenka has been receiving a lot of backlash from fans and cricket pundits for lashing out at Rahul in full view of television cameras after LSG's crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

A clip of Goenka scolding a dejected looking Rahul went viral on social media.

Rahul's future at LSG in doubt?

Rahul's visit to Goenka's house comes amid rumours of him stepping down from captaincy for the final two games after getting the scolding from Goenka.

The video had also raised questions on the dressing room atmosphere and Rahul's future with the franchise.

But the businessman seems to be on the road to mend his ways after the incident created a furore in the Indian cricket fraternity and therefore, had a one-on-one meet with Rahul over dinner.

article-image

LSG have very little chance of qualifying for the playoffs and therefore, Rahul could just play against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians as a specialist opening batter.

LSG will face Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 14 and then take on Mumbai Indians in their last match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on May 17.

