FPJ Exclusive: ‘It Has Become A Batter’s Game,’ Chaminda Vaas On Controversial ‘Impact Player’ Rule In IPL 2024

Former Sri Lankan seamer Chaminda Vaas has opened up on the current high-scoring edition of IPL, excarbated by the controversial impact player rule. Vaas, one of the finest exponents of the new ball, stated that the one significant takeaway for him from IPL 2024 is that the sport has become a batter's game, given the heaps of runs on offer.

The impact player rule or impact sub, introduced from IPL 2023, has been criticized by many former and current cricketers. Team India skipper and Mumbai Indians opener notably Rohit Sharma held it responsible for lack of the all-rounders' development within India. With batters having the option to take the field only when it is time to bat, they are their freshest and are ready to plunder runs at will.

When asked Vaas' take on the high-scoring IPL edition, headlined by 8 250+ totals, the 111-Test veteran opined that wickets have been that good for batting. He also observed that it has allowed the batters to play fearlessly.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ on the sidelines of a book launch 'Pathway to Cricketing Excellence & Beyond on Monday, he said:

"I think 250+ scores means the wickets are quite good. The way batters are approaching the game now, it shows a lot of positivity. Even when the wickets are falling, the person who is coming in next, they are being positive and still teams are scoring over 250. It shows the batters are not scared to go after the bowlers. One thing I learnt from this year's T20 - it has become a batter's game."

Chaminda Vaas' brief IPL career:

Vaas also played in three IPL seasons from 2008-2010 and was part of the Deccan Chargers' squad. However, he featured in only 13 matches, taking 18 wickets at 19.72 apiece alongside a promising economy rate of 7.55.

Nevertheless, the Sri Lankan had a storied international career, plying his trade in 111 Tests, 322 ODIs, and 6 T20Is after debuing in 1994.