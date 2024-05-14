Video: KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch vs DC, Gets Standing Ovation From LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was impressed with captain KL Rahul's stunning catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals batter Shai Hope in Match 64 of the IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

Rahul almost made a meal of the catch as he jugged it on first attempt before diving forward to complete the catch.

The wicket came in the 9th over of DC's innings when Hope smashed a short delivery from Ravi Bishnoi towards cover where Rahul tried to catch the ball at an awkward height near his chest.

But the ball lobbed out of his hands and almost dropped on ground before Rahul managed leap forward and grab it again, prompting Goenka to stand up and applaud the catch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This comes just a day after Goenka hosted KL Rahul for dinner at his home in Delhi after the controversy last week where the businessman was seen scolding the LSG captain in public after their crushing loss vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DC, LSG locked in must-win battle in Delhi

The wicket broke the dangerous 92-run partnership for the second wicket between Hope and Abhishek Porel.

Hope was dismissed for 38 off 27 while Porel made 58 off 33 balls to propel DC's innings after they lost the early wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over.

This is a must-win match for both sides as a defeat will mean certain elimination from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. Both teams are tied on 12 points but DC hold the lead thanks to their slightly better net run rate.

LSG however, have one more league match remaining after this against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 17.