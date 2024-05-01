 Chelsea F.C. To Pay Tribute To Late YouTuber Abhradeep Saha At Stamford Bridge On Sunday
Aakash Singh, Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Abhradeep Saha. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned English football club Chelsea will pay tribute to late famous Youtuber Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when they face West Ham. A journalist named Tom Overend took to his official handle on the platform X and confirmed that there will be an announcement of tribute during half-time and thanked everyone involved for making this possible.

Saha, who has nearly 119k followers on Instagram, also known as Angry Rantman passed away at the age of 27 due to Multiple organ failure. He was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru for some serious health complications, due to which he was inactive and eventually had to undergo heart surgery. Saha was put on a ventilator and reportedly stopped responding to treatments.

Overend wrote on X:

"Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody that shared and supported to help make this happen."

Chelsea football club is one of the most renowned ones:

Chelsea football club is arguably one of the most renowned and accomplished clubs in the English Premier League (EPL) history. They have won the Champions League and UEFA SUPER Cup twice. The FA Cup has gone to them a staggering 8 times, while Chelsea have clinched the English Super Cup on 4 occasions.

