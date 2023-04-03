Nagelsmann to Luis Enrique, top 7 managers who could replace sacked boss Graham Potter at Chelsea

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
1) Julian Nagelsmann: The German is currently out of work following his departure from Bayern Munich - ironically to be replaced by former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. Talks are reportedly in the pipeline between Chelsea and Nagelsmann.
2) Mauricio pochettino: He is hugely experienced in the Premier League following successful spells with Southampton and Spurs. Whether he would be tempted by the job at Chelsea remains to be seen but he is under consideration.
3) Brendan Rodgers: Potter became the second Premier League manager to lose his job on Sunday as he followed Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers has also been successful at Celtic and Liverpool, whilst he has ties to the Blues having acted as a coach under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge
4) Carlo Ancelotti: He is already familiar to Chelsea supporters, having won the Premier League and FA Cup during his first stint at Stamford Bridge Munich. Ancelotti already has a job but finds himself on uneasy ground at the Santiago Bernabeu following Real Madrid’s miserable defence of their LaLiga title.
5) Luis Enrique A two-time LaLiga winner and a Champions League winner during his time at Barcelona. He was not able to add to his trophy haul with his home country after a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar. Enrique has been out of work since his sacking was confirmed back in December.
6) Zinedine Zidane: The former midfielder boasts two Spanish titles, three Champions Leagues and a whole host of other trophies on his CV. All of those successes came with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He has been linked with a number of vacancies including at PSG and Manchester United.
7) Marco Silva: A surprise candidate on the list but the Portuguese reportedly has plenty of admirers at Stamford Bridge. He has previously had spells with Watford, Everton and Hull within English football.