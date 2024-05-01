Video: Ex-RCB Star AB De Villiers Screams 'EE Sala Cup Namde' During Water Sports Activity

AB de Villiers. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers was screaming 'Ee Saala cup namde' in a hilarious video posted by him on his official Instagram handle. The former right-handed batter was heard shouting on the top of his voice while doing a water sports activity.

De Villiers was indeed one of the biggest match-winners the Royal Challengers ever had and forged a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter is the 2nd highest run-getter for the franchise, amassing 4522 runs in 157 appearances from 2011-2021. However, he was unfortunate not to lift the coveted trophy with the Royal Challengers.

ABD and his "ee sala cup namde". never ending love story 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OapFePJKqC — Ric. (@vkfied17) April 30, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain hint of reaching playoffs with consecutive wins:

As far as IPL 2024 goes, the Royal Challengers broke their six-match losing streak by defeat the SunRisers Hyderabad in an away game. Faf du Plessis' men went on to defeat the Gujarat Titans in yet another away match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The fixture against the Titans saw Virat Kohli and Will Jacks stitch over a 150-run stand to chase down a daunting score of 201 with over 3 overs to spare. Their next fixture is also against the Titans on May 4th at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.