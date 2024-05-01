'Stop Spreading False Information': Parthiv Patel Slams X User For Wrongly Quoting Him About MI Captaincy Change In IPL 2024

Parthiv Patel | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has denied making any comment against Mumbai Indians, suggesting that the change in captaincy brought about their downfall in IPL 2024. Parthiv took to his official account on X and asked the user to stop spreading misinformation only to get views and clicks for his account.

The Mumbai Indians' skipper had been under pressure even before the start of the tournament as he lost the support of the fans after controversially replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper. The 30-year-old's form with both bat and ball has left a lot to be desired and fell for a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' fixture on Tuesday as the five-time champions suffered their 7th loss, thereby languishing at the 9th spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, the X user alleged Parthiv, who has also played for the Mumbai Indians, of saying:

"Mumbai Indians was favourite with such a strong team and still they are out of the tournament. This is what happens when you try to change things quickly."

Fake quote. I haven’t even covered this game. The last one I did was on Sunday. And back on next week.



So please stop spreading false information to get views and clicks. https://t.co/MrKRPFL8pM — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 1, 2024

"Losing early wickets is tough to recover from" - Hardik Pandya

With Mumbai Indians' batting collapse responsible for their defeat to LSG on Tuesday, the skipper suggested that luck hasn't gone their way in IPL 2024. He said at the post-match presentation:

"I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it (recover) today. You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far. I have always believed that you will be up and you'll be up, just that you got to give it your all. A lot of things to learn from this game."

The five-time champions will struggle to reach the playoffs this season.