'A Lie Can Travel Half Way Around The World': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Rumours Over His Controversial Gesture During India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Game

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has clarified his controversial gesture towards fans during the Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Nepal on Monday at the Pallekele International Stadium. The former World Cup-winner took to his social media handle and stated how a certain section of fans were using derogatory slogans towards India.

Gambhir has landed in hot waters after showing middle finger to the spectators and has drawn flak from fans all over social media. According to one of the initial videos, the 41-year-old had shown middle finger to the spectators for 'Kohli, Kohli' chants. Nevertheless, a new video emerged, whereby slogans like 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' were heard.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gambhir wrote the below:

"A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”. Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country."

India defeat Nepal and storm into the Super 4 stage:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and co. gunned down a DLS-adjusted target of 145 runs in 23 overs to progress to the Super 4 stage, thereby joining Pakistan. The skipper led from the front, smashing 74 off 59 deliveries, consisting of 6 fours and 5 sixes.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill also returned to form and stayed unbeaten at 67 off 62 deliveries. India's first match of the Super 4 stage is likely to take place against Pakistan on September 10th.

