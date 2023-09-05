'World Cup Mein Ye Sawaal Mat Puchna': Rohit Sharma Loses Cool At Reporter's Question On Outside Noise; WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool at one of the questions asked by a reporter during the squad announcement for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in Kandy on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Rohit about the massive hype and outside noise whenever India plays in a World Cup but the Hitman wasn't too impressed with the question.

He said that the players don't pay attention to what people are saying off the field or the massive build-up to India's games before big tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

Rohit gets irritated at reporter's question

"I have said this so many times in the past, we don't play according to what the talk is on the outside. Our job is not to listen to what people are saying and what the hype is all about.

"All the players are professionals, they have experienced all this and used to it. I don't think it makes a huge difference."

"And please don't ask me these kind of questions during the World Cup whenever we do a press conference in India. Because I won't answer those kind of questions.

"It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it. Our focus is something else and we would like to, as a team, focus on that particular thing," Rohit said.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

