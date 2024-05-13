Video: Jay Shah & Rohit Sharma Unveil Team India’s New T20I Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024 In Ahmedabad

Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma unveiled India's New T20I jersey in Ahmedabad | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma unveiled the Men in Blue's new T20I jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 12.

India's new jersey for the shortest format of the game was unveiled ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The new jersey was already announced by the appraisal giant Adidas some days ago. Now, Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma decided to present the new jersey in front of the media in Ahmedabad.

In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma were seen having a look at the jersey and practice kit before presenting the new jersey in front of the media. India skipper also signed on the jersey.

The Men in Blue's new jersey is completely different from the all-blue jersey they donned in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup and the T20I bilateral series thereafter. The new jersey has tri-colour strips on the V-shaped neckline, with a blend of blue on front and back, and orange colour on the sleeves.