'You Are Earning ₹400 Crore Profit...': Virender Sehwag Slams ‘Businessman’ Sanjiv Goenka Over KL Rahul Scolding Video

Virender Sehwag slammed Sanjiv Goenka for publicly scolding LSG skipper KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag slammed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka for his outburst at skipper KL Rahul after the team's humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 8.

LSG bowlers were brutally thrashed by SRH openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) as they formed a unbeaten 167-run partnership to chase down 166-run target in just 9.4 overs. For the first time in the history of T20 cricket, the target of over 150 runs was chased down within 10 overs.

After the match, Sanjiv Goenka was spotted publicly scolding KL Rahul as he was displeased by the team's performance. The billionaire business was seemingly unhappy with certain decisions taken by KL Rahul on the field while defending the total. The video of the same spread like a wildfire on social media and many criticised Sanjiv for his behaviour.

I am neither an IPL fan nor #KLRahul ‘s! But the open dressing down by the promoter Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants to KL Rahul is in bad taste!



It’s like the king abusing the slave!#LSGvSRH #IPLCricket2024 pic.twitter.com/r3xYFHw9hj — Anu Sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) May 8, 2024

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag criticised Sanjiv Goenka, saying that he earns considerable profit from the tournament, adding that the LSG owner should only meet players and motivate them.

"These are businessmen.They only understand profit and loss.But here, there is no loss, so what's bothering them? You are earning a 400-crore profit. I mean, this is a business where you have to do nothing at all." former Indian cricketer said.

"You have guys to take care of that,and irrespective of what happens,you are earning profit. So your work should only be to motivate the players." Virender Sehwag added.

Lucknow Super Giants' playoff qualification chances

The defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad have slightly dented Lucknow Super Giants hopes to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2024. LSG are currently sitting at the seventh spot with six wins in their 12 outings and accumulated 12 points.

LSG will play their final two league stage matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on May 14 and 17, respectively. They need to win these two matches in order to make it to the playoffs stage. A defeat in either of two matches will hamper their chances for playoff qualification as it determine their Net Run Rate as compared to other teams.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently facing stiff competition from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for the fourth place finish in the league stage of the ongoing IPL season.