'Conversations Should Be Happening Behind Closed Doors': Graeme Smith On LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Publicly Scolding Skipper KL Rahul

Former South Africa captain turned cricket commentator Graeme Smith was surprised by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly having heated chat with skipper KL Rahul after the team's crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

LSG suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to SRH in their crucial match. After posting a total of 165/4, Lucknow Super Giants failed to defend their total as Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) chased down a 166-run in just 9.3 overs.

Head and Sharma unleashed their onslaughts on the LSG bowling attack as they formed a 167-run stand for the opening wicket.

After the LSG's drubbing by SRH, skipper KL Rahul met franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was visibly disappointed with the team's performance. Sanjiv was seen publicly having a heated with Rahul, who was patitenly listen to the owner. Sanjiv Goenka's behaviour received severe backlash from the netizens.

Now KL Rahul should leave #LucknowSuperGiants Next year. The team don't deserve him. Sanjiv Goenka the so called owner of LSG should be ashamed of his behaviour, he can't scold with any player publicly demeaning his image#LSGvsSRH Come To RCB #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/CF6j7YJ9nV — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) May 9, 2024

Reacting to the visuals of LSG owner Sanjiv Geonka's heated chat with skipper KL Rahul, Graeme Smith was of the opinion that owner is passionate about the team and thus, emotions got rolled over after the team was completely drubbed by SRH. He added that the conservations should have happened in private rather than in public view with cameras all round.

"It's the owner who is very passionate about his team. His team has taken an absolute drubbing and the emotions have rolled over. I feel these conversations should be happening behind closed doors. There are so many cameras around, they are not missing anything." Smith said on Star Sports.

"KL Rahul would now head to press conferences and potentially explain what's been discussed." he added.