Who Is Sanjiv Goenka? A Look Into LSG Owner's Journey Whose Tirade Against KL Rahul Went Viral

Bandeep Singh

The world of business has often forayed into other paradigms for pure business and sometimes for visibility, which in turn aids their business. The synergy of sports and business is therefore another paradigm, where two realms blend in cohesion.

Goenka's 'Talk' Upsets Fans

There are many names in the Indian business world who have ventured into sports, one of the most prominent names, who is often seen nervously supporting their franchises from the stands. It is RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's boss, Sanjiv Goenka. Sanjiv Goenka who has been at the helm of the Kolkata-based conglormerate since its formation after a split in the RPG group in 2011.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka behaved disrespectfully with KL Rahul after LSG lost badly, Dhanna Seth Goenka forgot the sportsmanship, no owner has ever behaved so disrespectfully even after a big loss, shame on him!!#LSGvsSRH #SRHvsLSG #KLRahul #SanjivGoenka pic.twitter.com/jaIErt5zii — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) May 8, 2024

Goenka recently made headlines after his team, the Lucknow Supergiants or LSG, lost a match. In a video that is now viral on X, Goenka can be seen furiously conversing with the team captain, KL Rahul. The fans of the team and the player were taken aback as they criticised him for his visibly upsetting demeanour against the team India wicketkeeper/batter.

He is one of the most familiar and visible faces in the India Inc. scene. His conglomerate owns and operates popular brands such as Spencer Retails, Saregama Music label, and Nature's Basket. Given the spread, the company's entry into the limelight of sports was perhaps only natural.

Then he ventured into the beautiful game with his takeover of the merger of Atletico De Kolkata and the legendary Kolkata-based club, Mohun Bagan to make the rechristened Mohun Bagan Supergiants | @Mohun_Bagan Twitter

Goenka's Game With Sports

Sanjiv Goenka started with an IPL team from Maharashtra, the Rising Pune Supergiants, or RPS. The team, which came in as a replacement for the suspended IPL teams in 2015, was later dissolved in 2017.

Then he ventured into the beautiful game with his takeover of the merger of Atletico De Kolkata and the legendary Kolkata-based club, Mohun Bagan to make the rechristened Mohun Bagan Supergiants. This, in many ways, was a landmark, not just because of the names involved but also because of the city in question, as Kolkata is where the company is based.

This journey on the sports wagon, found its recent addition for Goenka in the form of Lucknow Supergiants, as his conglomerate marked a return to the billion dollar league, the IPL. This team has done well for itself, as in its subsequent seasons it has reached the knockout rounds of the competition.

The hallmark of a lot of LSG matches is Sanjiv Goenka's presence in Lucknow's Ekana stadium, anxiously watching nailbiters when his star-studded team takes on other mammoths of the IPL