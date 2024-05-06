'Courage, Thy Name Is Jaspreet': Anand Mahindra Lauds 10-Year-Old Egg Roll Seller; Vows To Help Him

Anand Mahindra, unlike lot of his contemporaries, is known for his extensive activity on social media X (formerly Twitter). Mahindra often shares moments from his life, that resonate with his followers on the platform.

In a recent post on the platform, Mahindra shared a video of a young boy, who was selling egg-chicken rolls on the street in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. In the video, when asked, the boy stated his age to be 10.

In the video, which was originally shared by Sanjay Ghose, shows the boy talking in Punjabi. When asked, as to who taught him to cook or make those egg rolls, at that young an age, he replied by saying, "his father".

When enquired further, we also learn, that the boy's name is Jaspreet and his father passed away, forcing him to take up the work.

Courage, thy name is Jaspreet.



But his education shouldn’t suffer.



I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it.



The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education.



pic.twitter.com/MkYpJmvlPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2024

He is not giving up

Mahindra, on his part lauded the boy's courage and said, that his education should not suffer in the bargain.

Mahindra further asked for details on the boy and vowed to help him through his company's philanthropic wing, the Mahindra Foundation.

The foundation has been at the forefront of activities, that aim at empowering the downtrodden.

Some of Anand Mahindra's followers reacted to his post and said

He is not giving up.. this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self..



His courage is inspiring which is pushing him stand during odd times..



Salute to him.. with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones.. #Motivation — Nitin Khandvikar (@nitinkhandvikar) May 6, 2024

With little Punjabi that i understand, i think Kid wants to continue his business sir.



He has been promised a Pakki Shop, which he accepted as a loan i think. https://t.co/2sJ9CHdlET — Pranava Bhardwaj (@PranavaBhardwaj) May 6, 2024

Other users also joined Mahindra, in expressing their awe at the 10-year-old's valour, with which he has withstood, all that has come his way. Some users also thanked Mahindra for his gesture.

Some user also added that after the video went online, some politicians and other leaders approached Jaspreet to him.