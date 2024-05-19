The Immersive Tech: IQOO Z9x Takes On Rivals In 5G Battlefield

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 19, 2024
The IQOO Z9x comes in two colours, namely Mystic Black and Northern green.
The device comes with a 6.72-inch display and a 1260x2800 pixels resolution.
The device is studded with a 50 MP main camera, apart from an 8 MP front camera.
The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with an 8GB RAM and has a 6000mAh battery.
The device runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS14.
The smartphone is rivaled by other fellow Chinese phones, including Vivo T3x and Realme P1.
The IQOO Z9x is available at the starting price of Rs 12,999.
