 Another Setback For Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai To Discontinue As Advisors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAnother Setback For Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai To Discontinue As Advisors

Another Setback For Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai To Discontinue As Advisors

Byju's said that it values the engagement with the advisors and greatly appreciates all their efforts in navigating the company through turbulent times.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image

Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and ex-Infosys chief financial officer Mohandas Pai have decided to discontinue as members of Think & Learn's advisory council after a discussion with the founders, the edtech firm said on Sunday.

Raveendran Byju, the founder of Think & Learn which owns the Byju's brand, blamed a few foreign investors for delaying the company's revival, which included restructuring of the board, delay in financial results and resolving liquidity crisis by opposing the USD 200 million rights issue.

'Was On Fixed Term Basis'

Think & Learn formed the advisory council in July 2023 to mentor and advise the edtech firm to come out of the crisis and improve governance.

"Our engagement with the company as advisors was always on a fixed-term basis for a year. Based on our discussions with the founders, it was mutually decided that the tenure of the advisory council should not be extended.

Read Also
No More Tax On 'Gifts': Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets
article-image
Think & Learn formed the advisory council in July 2023 to mentor and advise the edtech firm to come out of the crisis and improve governance.

Think & Learn formed the advisory council in July 2023 to mentor and advise the edtech firm to come out of the crisis and improve governance. | Image: Byju's (Representative)

'Both Provided Invaluable Support'

"Though the formal engagement concludes, the founders and the company can always approach us for any advice. We wish the founders and the company the very best for the future," Kumar and Pai said in a joint statement.

Read Also
Byju's CEO Raveendran Overhauls Sales Strategy; Slashes Prices In Bid To Revive Company Amid...
article-image

The contractual agreement is scheduled to end on June 30, 2024.

Byju's said that it values the engagement with the advisors and greatly appreciates all their efforts in navigating the company through turbulent times.

"Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai have provided invaluable support in the past year. The ongoing litigations by a few foreign investors have delayed our plans but their advice will be relied upon in the ongoing rebuild which I am personally leading," Raveendran said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jokes Bilkul Nahi Jhel Paye': Ashneer Grover Gets Roasted And Then Asks Comedian To Take Video Down

'Jokes Bilkul Nahi Jhel Paye': Ashneer Grover Gets Roasted And Then Asks Comedian To Take Video Down

Market News: Dalal Street Closed On Account May 20 For The 5th Phase Of The Election.

Market News: Dalal Street Closed On Account May 20 For The 5th Phase Of The Election.

Another Setback For Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai To Discontinue As Advisors

Another Setback For Byju's: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai To Discontinue As Advisors

1 Out Of 7 iPhones In The World Is Manufactured In India: PM Modi

1 Out Of 7 iPhones In The World Is Manufactured In India: PM Modi

The Immersive Tech: IQOO Z9x Takes On Rivals In 5G Battlefield

The Immersive Tech: IQOO Z9x Takes On Rivals In 5G Battlefield