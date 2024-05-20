 Market News: Dalal Street Closed On Account May 20 For The 5th Phase Of The Election.
On account of the fifth round of voting in the general elections (Lok Sabha), both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed today, May 20.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Stock Markets closed for 5h phase of election | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The trading of interest rate derivatives, stock derivatives, currency derivatives, and equity markets will all be closed for the day. The morning session, which runs from 9 am to 5 pm, will see the commodity derivatives segment remain closed, and the evening session will continue to operate from 5 pm to 11:55 pm

On Tuesday, May 21, trading on the NSE and BSE will resume.The domestic markets continued to rise during the special trading session on May 18, with the Sensex and Nifty ending the day with gains of 0.1 percent.

This was the third straight session that the markets saw gains. Conversely, broader markets beat benchmark indices.Nestle India, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Hindalco, ONGC, Divis Lab, and TCS were some of the gainers of Nifty 50 on the special trading session on May 18, 2024.

Top Gainers

The Nifty was up 35.90 points, or 0.16 percent, at 22,502 at close, while the Sensex was up 88.91 points, or 0.12 percent, at 74,005.

The Nifty Media index outperformed all other sectors, driven primarily by gains in Zee Entertainment, which declared a net profit of Rs 13.35 crore and 2169 crore of revenue for the January-March quarter (Q4FY24). Subsequently, on May 18, Nifty PSE and Nifty Realty also recorded marginal gains of 1.10 per cent and 0.78 per cent respectively.

article-image

Market Holidays In 2024

Markets will be closed on June 17 for Bakri Id, July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas in 2024, according to the stock market holiday calendar.

