'He Is 100% Wrong, Will Regret Later': Internet Reacts To Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's Remark On Parenthood

Internet Reacts To Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's Remark On Parenthood | X

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath's remark on parenthood and not wanting to have kids has got internet talking. After the Indian entrepreneur mentioned about not wanting to be a parent and "ruining about two decades of his life into babysitting the child," several people put forth their views on the subject and exchanged perspectives on social media.

Internet reacts to Kamath's remarks

Mixed reactions surfaced online, where some agreed to Kamath's words and some differed. Only a few people stood by his side and support his statements on not wanting to have kids and become a parent. They rather didn't completely agree to his remarks, but settled the argument by saying that he has the choice to make his own life decisions.

A few reply in his support

"Nobody should be judged for whether they want kids or not; it's a deeply personal choice," said an X user, while another added, "It's his opinion. He's not forcing it on others. I think we have to agree that there are many ways to live your life. Do what suits you best."

Netizens find his "kids ruin years of life" remark "100% wrong"

Meanwhile, most people tried to school him over his "harsh" comments on parenthood, the phase which he referred to "ruin" one's life. "Having kids is not an easy job, one needs ba**s to have kids," tweeted an X user while slamming Kamath over his "I don't want kids, what if he says Scre* you at 18 and leave away." Another reply, read, "He is 100% wrong about this and will regret later."

"Kids are part of life cycle. Enjoy the experience like you enjoy every other things. Somethings in life are not meant to be skipped," a doctor pointed out on social media while asking people not be negative about parenthood and planning a family.

Furthermore, some even accounted the entire young generation to have similar thoughts on having kids and building a family. They termed it a "problem" of the generation.