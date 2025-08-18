 Goldman Sachs Expands In Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates New Worli Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoldman Sachs Expands In Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates New Worli Office

Goldman Sachs Expands In Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates New Worli Office

Goldman Sachs has opened a new, bigger office in Mumbai’s Worli, highlighting its strong focus on India. With major investments and government support, the firm is strengthening its local presence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
A Strong Step in India’s Financial Capital. |

Mumbai: Goldman Sachs, the global investment banking leader, has opened a brand-new office in Mumbai’s Worli business hub. The new space is almost 50 percent bigger than its earlier office in the city, showing the firm’s rising focus on India.

Inside the New Office

The Mumbai office is spread across the entire 10th floor and part of the 9th floor of Ascent Worli. It comes with modern facilities such as:

- Large conference centers

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

- Open collaboration areas

- Well-designed meeting rooms

One special highlight is that a meeting room has been named ‘Mumbai Baithak’, giving a local touch to the global firm.

Inauguration by Chief Minister

The new office was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His presence at the event signals the state government’s strong support for global financial firms investing and expanding in Mumbai.

Goldman Sachs in India – A Long Journey

Goldman Sachs has had a presence in India since the 1980s. A key step came in 2006, when the company set up its wholly owned onshore operations in Mumbai. Over the years, it has steadily built a bigger role in India’s financial markets.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Review Meeting On Excessive Rainfall At...
article-image

Big Investments in the Country

Since 2006, Goldman Sachs has invested more than USD 8.5 billion across different sectors in India. This shows its confidence in the country’s economic growth and long-term potential.

Why the Expansion Matters

This expansion shows that India is becoming a much bigger part of Goldman Sachs’ global strategy. With its larger office and growing workforce in Mumbai, the firm is expected to contribute more to India’s financial services industry and economic growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...