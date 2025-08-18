Goldman Sachs Expands In Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates New Worli Office

A Strong Step in India’s Financial Capital. |

Mumbai: Goldman Sachs, the global investment banking leader, has opened a brand-new office in Mumbai’s Worli business hub. The new space is almost 50 percent bigger than its earlier office in the city, showing the firm’s rising focus on India.

Inside the New Office

The Mumbai office is spread across the entire 10th floor and part of the 9th floor of Ascent Worli. It comes with modern facilities such as:

- Large conference centers

- Open collaboration areas

- Well-designed meeting rooms

One special highlight is that a meeting room has been named ‘Mumbai Baithak’, giving a local touch to the global firm.

Inauguration by Chief Minister

The new office was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His presence at the event signals the state government’s strong support for global financial firms investing and expanding in Mumbai.

Inaugurated the Mumbai office of Goldman Sachs India Securities Pvt. Ltd. today and was delighted to see that their meeting room is named ‘Mumbai Baithak’.



गोल्डमन सॅक्स इंडिया सिक्युरिटिज प्रा. लि.च्या मुंबई कार्यालयाचे आज उद्घाटन केले, तेव्हा त्यांच्या कार्यालयातील बैठकीच्या… pic.twitter.com/yizQwOgFMo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 18, 2025

Goldman Sachs in India – A Long Journey

Goldman Sachs has had a presence in India since the 1980s. A key step came in 2006, when the company set up its wholly owned onshore operations in Mumbai. Over the years, it has steadily built a bigger role in India’s financial markets.

Big Investments in the Country

Since 2006, Goldman Sachs has invested more than USD 8.5 billion across different sectors in India. This shows its confidence in the country’s economic growth and long-term potential.

Why the Expansion Matters

This expansion shows that India is becoming a much bigger part of Goldman Sachs’ global strategy. With its larger office and growing workforce in Mumbai, the firm is expected to contribute more to India’s financial services industry and economic growth.