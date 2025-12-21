 PM SVANidhi Scheme Gets A Major Push, 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Benefit With Extended Loans & Digital Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPM SVANidhi Scheme Gets A Major Push, 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Benefit With Extended Loans & Digital Support

PM SVANidhi Scheme Gets A Major Push, 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Benefit With Extended Loans & Digital Support

The restructured PM SVANidhi scheme aims to benefit 1.15 crore street vendors, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries. The lending period has been extended till March 2030, with higher loan limits, UPI-linked RuPay credit cards, and digital cashback incentives to promote financial inclusion and digital payments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme is a central government programme designed to support street vendors across India. It helps vendors restart and expand their small businesses by providing easy and affordable loans.

The scheme was launched to strengthen livelihoods, encourage self-reliance, and bring street vendors into the formal financial system.

Bigger Reach and More Beneficiaries

According to an official statement, the restructured PM SVANidhi scheme now aims to benefit 1.15 crore street vendors, which includes 50 lakh new beneficiaries. This expansion will allow many more vendors to access formal credit for the first time.

FPJ Shorts
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Read Also
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
article-image

The scheme’s lending period has been extended till March 31, 2030, giving vendors a longer window to avail loans and grow their businesses. The total government outlay for the scheme stands at Rs 7,332 crore.

Cabinet Approval and Key Changes

On August 27, 2025, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the restructuring and extension of the PM SVANidhi scheme beyond December 31, 2024.

One major change is the increase in loan amounts. Under the revised structure:

- The first loan has been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000

- The second loan has been raised to Rs 25,000 from Rs 20,000

- The third loan remains at Rs 50,000

Read Also
Union Budget 2025: 'Govt Will Revamp PM SVANidhi Scheme For Street Vendors,' Union Finance Minister...
article-image

Digital Credit and Cashback Benefits

A key new feature is the introduction of a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card. This card will be given to vendors who repay their second loan on time. It will help them access credit instantly for urgent business or personal needs.

To promote digital payments, vendors can also earn cashback incentives. They can get up to Rs 1,200 per year on regular digital sales and up to Rs 400 on digital wholesale purchases.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Bags 'PRAISE' Award Under PM SVANidhi
article-image

Wider Coverage and National Recognition

The scheme’s coverage is being expanded beyond statutory towns to census towns and peri-urban areas, allowing more vendors to benefit.

PM SVANidhi has also received national awards for innovation, digital transformation, and its role in boosting livelihoods, financial inclusion, and digital empowerment across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty...

Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty...

PM SVANidhi Scheme Gets A Major Push, 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Benefit With Extended Loans &...

PM SVANidhi Scheme Gets A Major Push, 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Benefit With Extended Loans &...

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Latest Update, Expected Date For PM Modi To Release The Next ₹2,000 To...

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Latest Update, Expected Date For PM Modi To Release The Next ₹2,000 To...

India’s Ultra-Rich Redefine Luxury Living, Why This Worli Sea-Face Tower Commands Billion-Rupee...

India’s Ultra-Rich Redefine Luxury Living, Why This Worli Sea-Face Tower Commands Billion-Rupee...

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion