Madhya Pradesh Bags 'PRAISE' Award Under PM SVANidhi

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been given Prior Recognition for Access to Financial Inclusion and Street Vendor's Empowerment (PRAISE) award under PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi). Systematic Progressive Analytical Real Time Ranking (SPARK) award has been given to civic bodies of Ujjain, Khargone and Sarni under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Similarly, civic bodies of Jabalpur, Itarsi, Sidhi and Mandsaur have been given awards under PM SVANidhi.

Principal secretary (UAD) Neeraj Mandloi received the award in a programme at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh is no-1 in the country with over 11.95 lakh loan cases for street vendors which come to 101.26 per cent progress rate. Uttar Pradesh is at no-2 with 93.76 per cent progress rate.

Around 8.38 lakh street vendors are digitally operating their business and Rs 20.92 cr cash back, they received.