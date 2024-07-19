 MP: No Entry For CBI Sans State Govt’s Written Permission
The state government has provided a shield to state public servants from CBI probe, through this notification.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
CBI | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI will not be able to probe the public servants, including ministers, legislators and officers, without MP government’s written permission.

The state government earlier issued such a notification. But it has been reissued after the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita recently came into existence.

Nevertheless, there will be no change the cases for which the state government has already given nod for a probe. Along with this, consent will be given for trial of each case on the basis of evidence.

But to try the employees of the Central Government and Central Public Undertakings, the agency does not have to take the government’s permission.

According to sources, such a notification was issued for the first time during the tenure of the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

When the Congress formed the government under Kamal Nath in 2018, the notification was in vogue.

Likewise, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also maintained the notification for CBI probe in connection with the officers and employees of MP.

