Debit Card Lounge Access Rules Change, HDFC Bank Tightens Entry Norms With New Voucher System From January 10

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has announced a major change in the rules for airport lounge access for its debit card customers. The bank has made the process stricter by introducing a voucher-based system. These new rules will come into effect from January 10.

Earlier, eligible customers could simply swipe their debit card at the airport lounge and enter. This facility will now be stopped. After January 10, only customers who meet the required spending condition will be allowed complimentary lounge access.

Higher Spending Needed to Get Lounge Entry

Under the new rules, customers must spend at least Rs 10,000 in a calendar quarter using their HDFC debit card to qualify for free lounge access. Earlier, this minimum spending requirement was Rs 5,000.

However, this spending condition will not apply to the HDFC Infiniti Debit Card. Infiniti cardholders will continue to enjoy lounge access without any minimum spend requirement.

What Spending Counts and What Does Not

The required spending can be done through one transaction or multiple transactions. Both online and in-store purchases will be counted.

But certain transactions will not be included in the spending calculation. These include ATM cash withdrawals, UPI or wallet payments, credit card bill payments using a debit card, and debit card EMI transactions. Even new debit card holders will need to meet the ₹10,000 spending condition.

How the New Voucher System Will Work

Once a customer meets the spending requirement, HDFC Bank will send an SMS or email within two working days. This message will contain a link to claim the lounge access voucher.

Customers will need to log in using their mobile number and OTP verification. After verification, they will receive a 12–18 digit voucher code or a QR code. This code must be shown at the airport lounge to gain entry.

Lounge Visit Limits Remain the Same

The number of lounge visits allowed per quarter will remain unchanged. Millennia debit card holders will get one visit per quarter, while Platinum and Business card holders will get two visits. Times Points and GIGA cards will offer one visit per quarter, and Infiniti card holders will continue to enjoy four visits per quarter.

The voucher will be valid until the end of the next calendar quarter from the date it is generated. Lounge entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a usual stay limit of two to three hours.