 Banks Unveil New Credit-Card Features For Festive Shoppers, But The Biggest Weekend Surprise Is Yet To Come
Banks are enhancing card features to meet festive-season demand. Unity Bank and BharatPe launched a fee-free RuPay credit card with auto-EMI, early closure, UPI linkage, and lounge access. Federal Bank introduced a weekend discount program offering 5–10 percent off on food, fashion, electronics, entertainment, and more.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Responding to the rapid rise in consumer spending during the festive and wedding season, banks and card issuers are consistently upgrading their product features and strengthening their merchant tie-ups. In this direction, Unity Small Finance Bank, BharatPe, and Federal Bank have announced new credit-card features along with attractive weekend discount programs for their customers.

New Credit-Card Features for Customers

Unity Small Finance Bank and BharatPe have jointly introduced the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, built on the RuPay network. One of the standout features of this card is its ability to automatically convert high-value purchases into EMIs. Customers also have the flexibility to close these EMIs before time without paying any penalty. Moreover, the card comes with no joining fee, no annual fee, and no processing charges, making it a cost-effective option for a wide range of users.

The card can be linked to UPI directly through the BharatPe app, enabling users to make payments through QR codes and UPI handles using their credit limit. According to the issuers, rewards will apply to both card and UPI-based transactions. In addition, the card provides access to domestic and international airport lounges, and the entire onboarding process is fully digital, ensuring a smoother and quicker experience.

Credit-Card Discount Offers

Meanwhile, Federal Bank has launched a new weekend program called 'Weekends With Federal.' Under this initiative, customers using Federal Bank debit or credit cards will receive 5 percent to 10 percent discounts every Friday to Sunday across various categories, including food delivery, quick commerce, fashion, electronics, dining, and entertainment. Major partner platforms include Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Croma, Ajio, and Zomato District.

Croma will offer discounts ranging from 5 percent to 7.5 percent on electronics, with added benefits for EMI transactions made using Federal Bank credit cards. Discounts on Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart will apply to food delivery and quick-commerce purchases. Meanwhile, Zomato District will offer deals on movies and events, giving customers a wide range of weekend benefits.

