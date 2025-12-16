 HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%

HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%

HDFC Bank has received RBI approval to raise its stake in IndusInd Bank up to 9.5%. The approval, granted on December 15, 2025, comes with conditions, including compliance with banking and securities regulations. HDFC must acquire the stake within a year, maintain holdings below 9.5%, and will not have board representation in IndusInd Bank.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5% | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has got the Reserve Bank's nod to hike its stakes in another private sector lender, IndusInd Bank, up to 9.5 per cent.

"We would like to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated December 15, 2025, has accorded its approval to HDFC Bank (applicant) to acquire 'aggregate holding' of up to 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The RBI approval has been granted with reference to the application made by HDFC Bank, it said.

"The approval granted by RBI is subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025 dated November 28, 2025 (as amended from time to time), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable," it said.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts
Top Dating Trends Of 2025: How Nanoship, Shrekking & Banksying Ruled Relationship Charts
Read Also
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
article-image

RBI, while granting the approval, has also conveyed that if the applicant fails to acquire major shareholding within a period of one year from the date of the aforesaid RBI letter, the approval shall stand cancelled, it said.

Further, it said, the applicant should ensure that the 'aggregate holding' in the bank does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank, at all times.

If the "aggregate holding" falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of the RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the total paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.

The RBI also conveyed that the applicant should not have representation on the bank's board, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?

Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?

Gold & Silver Prices Dip Ahead Of US Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Gold & Silver Prices Dip Ahead Of US Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality's ₹251 Crore IPO To Open On December 22

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality's ₹251 Crore IPO To Open On December 22

SEBI Board To Discuss Overhaul Of Mutual Funds, Brokerage Rules On December 17

SEBI Board To Discuss Overhaul Of Mutual Funds, Brokerage Rules On December 17

India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank

India’s GDP Expected To Accelerate 7.5% In FY27, Inflation To Remain Controlled: Axis Bank