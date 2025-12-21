PM Kisan 22nd Installment Latest Update, Expected Date For PM Modi To Release The Next ₹2,000 To Farmers

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme continues to support farmers with annual financial aid of Rs 6,000. |

New Delhi: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a central government programme aimed at improving farmers’ income. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year, given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The money is directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The scheme was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, it is considered the world’s largest DBT scheme.

21st Installment: What Has Been Done So Far

On November 19, Prime Minister Modi released the 21st installment of the PM Kisan scheme from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Under this installment, around ₹18,000 crore was transferred to more than nine crore farmers across the country.

So far, the government has released over Rs 4 lakh crore through 21 installments, offering strong financial support to India’s farming community.

When Will the 22nd Installment Be Released?

As per media reports, the 22nd installment of PM Kisan is likely to be released in February 2026. However, the government has not officially announced the exact date yet.

Farmers are advised to stay alert and ensure that all required details are updated to avoid delays in receiving the payment.

Who Is Eligible for PM Kisan?

To get benefits under the scheme, a farmer must:

- Be an Indian citizen

- Own cultivable land

- Be a small or marginal farmer

- Not be an income tax payer

- Not receive a pension of Rs 10,000 or more per month

- Not be an institutional landholder

e-KYC Is Mandatory

Completing e-KYC is compulsory to receive PM Kisan installments. Farmers can do OTP-based e-KYC on the PM Kisan portal or visit the nearest CSC centre for biometric verification.

How to Check Status and Apply

Farmers can check their beneficiary status, verify their name in the beneficiary list, or apply as a new farmer by visiting the official PM Kisan website. For help, they can also contact the helpline numbers 155261 or 011-24300606.

Staying updated and completing formalities on time will ensure farmers receive the upcoming installment without any issues.