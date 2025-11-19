 PM-Kisan 21st Installment Released To Farmers Nationwide, Here’s What To Do If ₹2,000 Has Not Reached Your Account
PM Modi has released the 21st PM-KISAN installment, transferring Rs 2,000 each to over nine crore farmers. Those who haven’t received the amount can check their beneficiary status online or contact helplines. Incomplete eKYC or incorrect bank details often cause delays, which can be corrected on the PM-KISAN portal.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
21st Installment of PM-Kisan Released. |

New Delhi: The long wait for millions of farmers across India is finally over. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Speaking from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi transferred nearly Rs 18,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. According to government data, more than 9 crore beneficiaries have received the installment under this central scheme.

What to Do If the Rs 2,000 Credit Has Not Reached Your Account?

Farmers whose names appear on the beneficiary list but still have not received the 21st installment can contact support at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. They may also call the PM-KISAN helpline numbers — 155261, 1800-115-526 (toll-free), or 011-23381092. These channels provide assistance regarding payment issues and scheme-related queries.

How to Check Beneficiary Status?

Farmers can visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in to verify their installment status. Under the Farmers Corner section, they must click on the Beneficiary Status option and enter their Aadhaar number, mobile number, or registration number. If the registration number is not known, it can be retrieved through the Know Your Registration Number option by using Aadhaar or mobile details. After entering the captcha and OTP, the system will display the reason for any payment delay.

Possible Reasons for Payment Not Being Credited

Incomplete eKYC, incorrect bank account details, or errors in Aadhaar-linked information are the most common reasons why the installment may not be credited. Ensuring that the bank account is Aadhaar-linked and completing eKYC will allow the next installment to be processed without issues. Farmers are advised to review their details on the PM-KISAN portal to avoid discrepancies.

Over One Crore Farmers Receive Funds Nationwide

Under this installment, the central government has transferred Rs 2,000 each to the accounts of more than one crore farmers through DBT. Beneficiaries also receive an SMS confirmation on their registered mobile number once the funds are credited.

