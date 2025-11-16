 PM-Kisan 21st Installment Release On November 19, Centre Prepares Major Nationwide Transfer As Farmers Urged To Update e-KYC & Complete Registration
PM-Kisan 21st Installment Release On November 19, Centre Prepares Major Nationwide Transfer As Farmers Urged To Update e-KYC & Complete Registration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st PM-Kisan installment on November 19, supporting over 9 crore farmers nationwide. Jammu & Kashmir farmers have already received early relief after floods. Beneficiaries must complete mandatory e-KYC and check their status online. Eligible farmers can register through the portal, CSC centres, or the QR code facility.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st PM-Kisan installment on November 19, supporting over 9 crore farmers nationwide. | Image by grok. |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st installment of the PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, marking another major milestone in the government’s flagship farmer support initiative. With the release of this installment, total direct transfers under PM-KISAN have now crossed Rs 3.7 lakh crore, benefiting more than 11 crore farmer families across India. The scheme, launched to provide assured income support, continues to be one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programmes in the world.

Annual Support and Expanding Benefits

PM-KISAN provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farming households, credited in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. Over the years, the scheme has grown not only in scale but also in inclusivity. The government has ensured that more than 25 percent of the scheme’s total benefits now reach women farmers, demonstrating a strong push toward gender-inclusive agricultural support. This expanded outreach aims to empower women cultivators and strengthen their financial independence.

Digital Reforms Enhancing Transparency and Access

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has emphasized that a series of digital reforms have significantly improved the efficiency and security of the PM-KISAN platform. Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification—enabled through OTP, biometric scans, or face authentication—has enhanced safety and reduced duplication. Additionally, the PM-KISAN Mobile App, upgraded website tools such as Know Your Status, and doorstep Aadhaar-enabled banking through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have made accessing services easier for farmers, especially those in remote areas.

AI Chatbot Strengthens Farmer Assistance

In an effort to provide real-time support, the government has introduced the AI-powered Kisan-eMitra chatbot, offering 24/7 multilingual assistance in 11 regional languages. The chatbot helps farmers track application status, verify payment details, and resolve scheme-related queries quickly. This digital tool is designed to simplify interactions and ensure farmers receive accurate information without delays.

Farmer Registry for Streamlined Welfare Delivery

To improve governance and ensure seamless delivery of benefits, the government has launched a Farmer Registry. This centralized database eliminates repeated paperwork and helps integrate various welfare schemes under a unified system. The registry aims to ensure last-mile coverage for all eligible farmers and minimise administrative hurdles.

