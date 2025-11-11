 PM Kisan Update: Centre Flags Ineligible Beneficiaries & Issues Major Clarification, Verification Drive & Key Details Revealed
The Centre has flagged several lakh PM Kisan beneficiaries as ineligible and removed over 35 lakh names during a major verification drive. While removals are temporary, physical verification will determine eligibility.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Government Clarifies Amid Misinformation.

New Delhi: Amid widespread misinformation surrounding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Centre has issued a major clarification to address confusion among farmers. In an official statement on its website, the government revealed that several lakh farmers had registered for the scheme despite being ineligible under existing guidelines. These irregular applications have now been flagged as suspicious.

Massive Verification and Cleanup Drive

According to the government, many of the flagged cases involve individuals who acquired land after February 1, 2019, or multiple members of the same family—spouses, senior relatives, or even minors—receiving benefits simultaneously.

The Centre described such actions as violations of the scheme’s norms and has declared these applicants temporarily ineligible. As part of a national cleanup drive, over 35.44 lakh names have already been removed from the PM Kisan beneficiaries list.

Temporary Removal, Verification to Follow

Importantly, the Centre clarified that these removals are not permanent. Physical verification will soon be carried out to ensure that only genuine farmers are reinstated. Those found eligible after verification will have their names restored to the beneficiaries list.

Farmers have been urged to check their eligibility status on the official PM Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in) under the 'Know Your Status' (KYS) or “Eligibility Status” sections. The process can also be completed through the PM Kisan mobile app or the Kisan Mitra chatbot.

21st Instalment on Hold Until Verification Ends

The government has yet to release the 21st instalment of PM Kisan payments and has not announced any official date for disbursal. Speculative reports suggesting an increase in the annual benefit from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 remain unconfirmed. Officials have stated that the instalment will be released only after the ongoing verification process concludes, ensuring that funds reach only bona fide farmers. Preliminary estimates suggest that nearly 50 lakh farmers could be declared ineligible after verification.

Farmers Urged to Act Quickly

The Centre has advised farmers to remain vigilant, verify their details, and reapply promptly if their names are removed by mistake. Eligible farmers are encouraged to complete the process online or through Meeseva centres to avoid payment delays.

