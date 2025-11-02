 PM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To Farmers - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To Farmers - VIDEO

PM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To Farmers - VIDEO

PM Modi emphasised that Bihar used to import fish from other states for itself; however, in the present time, Bihar is selling fish to other states, which is a result of the NDA governmet policies.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi |

Arrah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Bihar government would provide an additional Rs 3000 to the Rs 6000 Kisan Nidhi scheme money given by the Union Government, making the total amount Rs 9000, which will benefit farmers in the state.

PM Modi emphasised that Bihar used to import fish from other states for itself; however, in the present time, Bihar is selling fish to other states, which is a result of the NDA governmet policies.

"Our government provides 6,000 rupees annually to small farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Now, Bihar's new NDA government is going to increase this by an additional 3,000 rupees. The 'Bihar Dairy Mission' has been announced to increase the income of livestock farmers in Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

He also took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan, stating that their feud has increased so much that neither the Congress was considered in the manifesto nor in the campaigning.

FPJ Shorts
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Cameraman Jinxed It': Netizens Hilariously React As Sara Tendulkar Was Spotted In Stands Before Shubman Gill's Dismissal During IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 Match; Video
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar
'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar
Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses
Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses
SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Documents Required List Here
Read Also
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Certain To Form Govt In Bihar, Vows Swearing-In On...
article-image

"The feud between RJD-Congress has escalated severely. Neither was Congress heard in the manifesto, nor are they being considered in the campaigning. Even before the elections, so much hatred has grown that after the elections, they will start smashing each other's heads. Therefore, always remember, such people can never do good for Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to the Mahagathbandhan as a "bunch of lies" and an attempt to mislead the people, saying that it is the "public; they know everything" (ye public hai sab jaanti hai).

The Prime Minister emphasised that in the National Democratic Alliance's "Sankalp Patra", provisions related to children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers have been made.

"On one hand, the NDA has presented an honest manifesto, while on the other hand, those from the jungle raj have turned their manifesto into a document full of lies, deceit, and attempts to mislead the public. Do the people, our janata janardan, look foolish to them? Don't forget, this is the public; they know everything. In the NDA's Sankalp Patra (resolution document), there are strong provisions for children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers," the Prime Minister said.

Read Also
Amit Shah’s Mumbai Visit Signals BJP’s BMC Poll Push Amid Rising Tensions With Shinde Sena
article-image

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In...

'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In...

Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender...

Delhi Govt Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' To Provide Free Travel For Women & Transgender...

'Is This The Mangal Raj Of Your Trouble Engine Govt?': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Bihar's...

'Is This The Mangal Raj Of Your Trouble Engine Govt?': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Slams Bihar's...

'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan Over 'Misleading’ Manifesto -...

'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan Over 'Misleading’ Manifesto -...

‘Dictatorship At Peak’: Swati Maliwal Alleges Punjab Govt Tried To Stop Newspaper Distribution...

‘Dictatorship At Peak’: Swati Maliwal Alleges Punjab Govt Tried To Stop Newspaper Distribution...