 RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Certain To Form Govt In Bihar, Vows Swearing-In On November 18 After Poll Results
HomeIndiaRJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Certain To Form Govt In Bihar, Vows Swearing-In On November 18 After Poll Results

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Bloc Certain To Form Govt In Bihar, Vows Swearing-In On November 18 After Poll Results

He made the remark while reacting to the arrest of Anant Singh, former Mokama MLA, who is in the fray as the candidate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: INDIA bloc Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that the opposition coalition was certain to form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place four days after the results of assembly polls are declared.

"On November 14, the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be declared, and on November 18, swearing-in will take place", the RJD leader told reporters here.

"It was bound to happen, such a serious incident had taken place", said Yadav, referring to the arrest of Singh, in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, who was supporting Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in that area.

The young leader added, "Today, the Prime Minister is visiting Bihar. He should take note of the situation in the state where not a day passes without some heinous crime taking place. But this will change as soon as the Mahagathbandhan (the name by which INDIA bloc is known in Bihar) forms government".

"On November 14, the results of assembly polls will be out, followed by swearing in on November 18. Between November 26 and January 26, which includes a month-long kharmaas period, Tejashwi will ensure that all criminals, irrespective of their caste and religion, are in jail and face the strictest possible action", said Yadav.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy reacted with bemusement to Yadav's statement.

"So, he (Yadav) has made such an announcement. But I have learnt he has purchased tickets for a vacation abroad, learning that the people of Bihar are still reposing their trust in Nitish Kumar. If it is true, he should plan his tour early and get some rest", said Rudy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

