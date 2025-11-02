'Police Have Full Authority To Take Action To Deliver Justice': Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal On Mokama Murder Case

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal | X @ANI

Patna: Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday said that police have full authority to take necessary action to ensure justice in the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dular Chand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama.

In an interaction with ANI, Jaiswal stated that the law is doing its job, and the police will keep a close watch on all these developments and then take an appropriate decision.

"There is a rule of law in Bihar and the police have full authority to take action to deliver justice. The law is doing its work; after that, there is the court, and the case will also go to the court. The court keeps a close watch on all these and then takes an appropriate decision," said Jaiswal.

Former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh was arrested in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. He shared a video message on his social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. Singh, who is contesting the Mokama Assembly seat this time, took to Facebook to share a video that features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!"

On October 30, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning in Mokama Assembly seat ahead of upcoming elections in the State. The Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said that Anant Singh and two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have been arrested. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

"... On October 30, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters..

The Patna SSP further said that everyone would be able to exercise their right to vote and that the elections would proceed peacefully.

"On 30 October, in an unfortunate incident, supporters of candidates competing in Mokama had a clash. An incident of stone pelting took place during the clash, after which the dead body of one person was recovered. Three people have been arrested on charges of murder... Anant Singh was arrested around 2 hours ago... I want to assure the voters of Patna that elections will be held peacefully, and that they can fearlessly come out and vote. Patna Police and administration stand with the voters, and no one will be stopped from exercising their right..." Sharma told ANI.

This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

