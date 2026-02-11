Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Protest Over Police Inaction In Cheating Case In Slain Son’s | VIDEO

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Protest Over Police Inaction In Cheating Case In Slain Son’s Firms |

Chandigarh: The parents of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on Wednesday staged a protest outside the senior superintendent of police’s (SSP’s) office in Punjab's Mansa district, to protest against police inaction in connection with alleged financial fraud involving two companies owned by their slain son.

Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, who sat on the floor along with their toddler son, for over 45 minutes in protest, told newspersons that the local police had not even registered an FIR in connection with alleged financial fraud of Rs 30 crore involving two companies of their late son. According to information, the complaint pertained to the earnings from various digital platforms since Moosewala’s death.

Stating that they had given their complaint to the police about six months ago against a manager and two others of the companies, the police had not even registered an FIR as yet. They went on to add that they had given all the documents related to the alleged fraud and that the police can book them if they have lodged a false complaint.

They also rued that it was difficult for them to repeatedly visit police stations because of age and health issues.

It may be recalled that Moosewala was shot dead by Lawrence gang members in his native Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. According to police, Moosewala was killed in retaliation for another shocking murder of one Vicky Middukhera, also a Youth Akali Dal leader, in 2021 in Mohali reportedly at the behest of Moosewala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh, who is absconding since.