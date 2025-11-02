Caught on Camera: Cab Driver Deliberately Rams Bike After Argument In Bengaluru

Dash camera screengrab | X/@dpkBopanna

Bengaluru: Another road rage incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a cab driver allegedly rammed his car into a motorbike following an argument.

The incident took place on Friday at around 1:15 p.m. near the KR Puram Bridge. Reportedly, the altercation began when a bike carrying two passengers inadvertently brushed against a cab, leading to a heated exchange between the riders and the driver.

The video of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. Police said a suo motu case will be registered in connection with the incident.

Footage recorded on the dashboard camera of another vehicle shows the biker pulling up alongside the cab on a flyover and gesturing at the driver. Moments later, the cab driver appears to intentionally drive his car into the motorcycle, causing both riders to lose balance and the pillion rider to fall onto the road.

Reportedly, the cab driver then got out of his car and snatched the ignition key from the bike while arguing with the bikers.

Similar Incident

In a separate incident, earlier this week, a 24-year-old food delivery agent was killed after a couple allegedly rammed their car into his scooter following a minor scrape near a city junction.