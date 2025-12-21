Union Budget 2026-27 Date In Focus, Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget On A Sunday?

With February 1, 2026 falling on a Sunday, the date of the Union Budget has become a topic of discussion. | PTI

New Delhi: As preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27 begin, an unusual situation has come up. February 1, 2026, the usual Budget presentation date, falls on a Sunday. Since the Narendra Modi government shifted the Budget date from the end of February to February 1 in 2017, this situation has never occurred before.

This has led to speculation on whether the government will present the Budget on a Sunday or choose an alternative date.

Government Likely to Stick to February 1

According to a report by Business Standard, the government is inclined to continue with the February 1 tradition, even though the date falls on a Sunday in 2026. This means a Sunday Budget presentation remains a strong possibility.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the final decision will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs at the appropriate time.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Adds a Twist

Another factor is that Guru Ravidas Jayanti also falls on February 1, 2026. As reported by Business Standard, this is not a central government public holiday. It is observed as a holiday only in some northern states like Delhi and Haryana.

For the central government, it is classified as a restricted holiday, which does not automatically stop Parliament from functioning. The Rajya Sabha website states that restricted holidays are not considered while fixing parliamentary sittings.

Past Precedents Show Mixed Trends

Parliament has met on Sundays in the past under special circumstances. According to Business Standard, sittings were held during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark 60 years of Parliament. There have also been sittings on public holidays like Buddha Purnima.

However, there have been exceptions. The Rajya Sabha records show that sittings on Guru Ravidas Jayanti were cancelled in 1981 and 1986 after objections by members. This mixed history explains why the final call is still open.

What Are the Possible Options?

As per Business Standard, the government is unlikely to move the Budget to Saturday, January 31. If a Sunday presentation is avoided, Monday, February 2 could be the backup option.

Why February 1 Matters

Since 2017, presenting the Budget on February 1 has helped in faster approval of the Finance Bill and smoother rollout from April 1, the start of the financial year. If the Budget is presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026, it would be the first such case since the date change and would also mark Nirmala Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive Budget, a rare record in India’s fiscal history.