Inside pics of Luxury House owned by Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023
Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon has one of the most expensive residential areas in a 34-storey luxurious complex-Kingfisher Towers
The view of the Bangalore skyline from the large windows is mesmerising
Pics credits: houseofthreestudio.com
Shades of white, beige and monochrome prints dominate the colour scheme of the living room
The Kamath House is 7,000 sq. ft property in Bengaluru
The ceiling lights and fixtures hang spectacularly over the dining table and also the bar counter
The beautiful and serene balcony featuring a wooden deck, a mini canopy bed to rest, bird-cage style candle stands and potted plants, which makes it a perfect backdrop to relax, enjoy a good cup of tea and also, to click pictures
Nikhil Kamath’s house has bold and neutral colour schemes, statement furniture, modern art and every room features different textures, colours and statement pieces that accentuate the beauty of the entire space
The jaw-dropping views and elegant décor makes the home one of its kind
Zerodha is an online brokerage firm that offers services in broking, trading, mutual funds, bonds and more. Nikhil Kamath is one of the India’s youngest billionaire
