IN PICS: Know the cost of Virat Kohli's new luxurious villa in Alibaug

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new home in Alibaug has a 400 sq ft swimming pool
Kohli purchased a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living in Awas Village, Alibaug for ₹6 crore
This would be Kohli's second property in Alibaug
The interior is designed by Suzanne Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife
Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes
Last year in September, the couple purchased a 36,059 sq ft farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore
The cricketer shared the news on social media and wrote, ''With an amazing pool deck, calming interiors and expansive rooms, this villa is everything I want it to be and cannot wait to spend time there with my family!''
