9 times Virat Kohli proved that he is a spiritual person

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 09, 2023
Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have embraced the path of spirituality. The couple together are often seen engaging themselves in spiritual activities like going to temples, visiting spiritual gurus
They were seen with spiritual guru 'Anant Maharaj at the Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram' where they performed puja and a traditional parikrama at the Shiva temple of the ashram
Virat Kohli professed his love for 'Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda's Autobiography' of a Yogi calling it a must read as the understanding and implementation of the knowledge in this book will change your whole perspective and life
Virat and Anushka had a spiritual outing in London as the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das, the renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs
The couple also visited Uttarakhand for a spiritual trip which included places like Kainchi Dham and other temples
Virat and Anushka along with their daughter Vamika, recently visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. They stayed at the ashram and spent time in mediation inside a hut
On his left arm, there is also a tattoo of 'Lord Shiva'. It depicts Lord Shiva meditating on mount Kailash. Kohli is a devotee of Lord Shiva
Kohli's left shoulder has the 'God's eye' tattoo. About it, he had said that, "Basically, the all-seeing eye is everything that’s happening is being watched and there’s someone always keeping a count of everything that you do"
'Om' - letters of sacred sound and a spiritual symbol is inscribed near the God’s Eye tattoo on his shoulder
Kohli once said at a press conference, "Baaki aap haath pair kitne bhi maar lo; jab usne dena hai tabhi dena hai, aur koi kuch bhi nahi kr skta. Main toh apni life aise hi jeeta hun."
