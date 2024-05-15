'I Don't Believe In Marriage And Kids': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Talks About 'Legacy'

Nikhil Kamath |

Zerodha boss Nikhil Kamath has made it back to the headlines with his comments. Kamath, in an interview that is now making the rounds, said that he does not believe in kids or marriage. He took a look at the idea of legacy and said that one does not need kids to attain any legacy.

Not Going to Ruin 18-20 Years

Kamath said, "I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point.

He further added by saying, "What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leave anyway."

Kamath also specifically delved into marriage and children, and said, that he does not believe in marriage or kids. According to Kamath, it is the society, that carves a system, where being alone is deemed as something essentially bad or undesirable.

He also invoked the idea of being alone and attaining greater productivity, as he claimed that being alone allows one to evolve. And isolation is a better way to grow.

No Merit In Leaving Money

Kamath's also talked about pecuniary legacy as well, as according to him, as an Indian with an average lifespan of about 72 years, he finds no merit in leaving any sum in the banks when he could put those resources to use, by living life to the fullest.

Some netizens reacted to these comments with disagreement and umbrage, as they claimed that it did not suit their belief system. Recently, Kamath also made a statement, espousing inheritance tax in India, and how it would bring about greater parity in the system and, most importantly, redistribution of wealth in the country with a population of a 140 crore people. In this regard, an old video of his along with an article, titled, A case for Inheritance tax, by Nikhil Kamath also surfaced.