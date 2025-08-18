 Gold Trades Flat At ₹1,00,920/10 G, Silver Climbs ₹1,000
Gold Trades Flat At ₹1,00,920/10 G, Silver Climbs ₹1,000

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
Representational Image | File Pic

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 1,00,920 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Saturday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had declined Rs 500 to close at Rs 1,00,920 per 10 grams from Thursday's closing of Rs 1,01,420 per 10 grams.

The Bullion markets were closed on Friday on the country's 79th Independence Day.

In the local market, the yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity remained flat at Rs 1,00,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday.

"Gold traded flat to volatile as the US-Russia meeting over the weekend did not yield any clear resolution on the Moscow and Kyiv peace process, though the tone of talks was positive.

"This has kept prices in a consolidative phase, as any breakthrough towards peace could pressure gold lower, while prolonged delays in resolution are likely to keep prices supported," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

However, silver prices rallied Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,15,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday, as per the Association.

It had settled at Rs 1,14,000 per kg in the previous market close.

On the global front, spot gold went up marginally to trade at USD 3,349.29 per ounce in New York.

Spot silver was trading at USD 38.14 per ounce, up 0.35 per cent in the international markets.

"Investors are anticipating release of the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, which may provide further context for the decision to maintain interest rates at their current level," Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said.

With labour markets trembling, inflation sending conflicting signals, and market pricing in interest rate cuts, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium 2025, could prove to be a turning point for US monetary policy and gold sentiment, Chainani added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

