 Ludhiana: Police Bust Cyberfraud Racket, 22 Held, ₹14.34 Lakh Recovered
Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
File Image |

22 members of a cyberfraud racket have been arrested. The Khanna cyber crime police recovered Rs 14.34 lakh, in connection with a few fraud cases.

Fake Online Trading Company

In February 2025, Sanjeev Pandhi, a Machhiwara resident, was duped of Rs 3.72 crore through a fake online trading company. The victim was lured through Telegram.

Who Were Arrested In This Case?

Those arrested in this case are Neeraj Singhania from Dubai, his wife Sarita Singhania alias Ritu, Gurjot Singh of Salana in Fatehgarh Sahib, Baldev Krishan of Zirakpur, Parvinder Singh alias Tony of Chandigarh, Samaksh Bhatt and Amritpal Kaur of Mohali, Prince, Anmol Chauhan and Rahul Sagwan of Ludhiana, and five Moga residents — Prabjot Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Amol Singh, Simran Singh and Beant Kaur. The police recovered ₹9.35 lakh.

Victim Duped Of ₹2.65 Crore

According to the Hindustan Times, in another case, another Machhiwara resident, Mahendra Pratap Singh Gill lost Rs 2.65 crore. An unidentified caller posed as a law enforcement officer and threatened the victim under the pretext of a bank account inquiry.

Police Statement

100 mobile phones linked to theft and fraud cases were recovered during the campaign. "Police are determined to ensure victims recover their lost money," says SSP Jyoti Yadav. She added that those who cheat people of their hard-earned savings will not be spared. Efforts are being made to return funds to the victims and investigations into bank accounts used in these frauds are underway.

Cyber Crime Helpline

Police have appealed to the public to stay vigilant against suspicious calls, links and online trading offers, and to immediately report such incidents on the Cyber Crime Helpline.

The Accused

The police have arrested Karnamjit Singh and Gurveer Singh of Mohali, Kuljit Singh, Sanjeev Mittal, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amritpal Singh alias Doctor and Mohan Singh of Jalandhar. Jalandhar residents Kuljit Singh and Mohan Singh have been identified as key suspects. Cops have recovered ₹5 lakh and are pursuing the remaining accused.

