LG Electronics India IPO Opening Soon, Huge Buzz In Grey Market Ahead Of Launch; Full Details Inside

LG Electronics India to Launch IPO in October. | Image generated by Grok |

Mumbai: LG Electronics India Ltd., a leading name in home appliances and consumer electronics, is set to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from October 7, 2025. The subscription window will remain open until October 9, 2025. This IPO has been eagerly awaited by investors.

Price Band and Issue Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share. LG Electronics aims to raise approximately Rs 11,607.01 crore through this issue. The entire IPO will be offered through Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders are selling their shares.

Excitement in the Grey Market

Even before the IPO opens, LG shares are creating a buzz in the grey market. Market observers report a current Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 146. This shows strong investor confidence and positive expectations about the IPO listing.

Lot Size and Allotment Dates

Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 13 shares each. The share allotment date is set for October 10, 2025. The company’s shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on October 14, 2025.

Lead Managers and Registrar

KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the IPO registrar. Leading investment banks including Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India will be the book running lead managers for the issue.

Company Financials

By March 2025, LG Electronics India posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) margin of 8.95 percent and an EBITDA margin of about 12.75 percent. The company’s market capitalization stood at Rs 77,380.05 crore. Over the last three years, LG Electronics has consistently grown its revenue and profit, boosting investor confidence.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investment involves risks.