Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr Boom

Mumbai: The coming week is going to be very exciting for stock market investors. Around five companies are planning to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), aiming to raise a massive Rs 28,000 crore together.

Tata Capital’s Mega Launch

One of the biggest IPOs in this line-up is from Tata Capital, a financial arm of the Tata Group. Its IPO will open between October 6 to 8, with a target to raise Rs 15,500 crore. This makes it the largest IPO of the year so far.

The IPO includes 21 crore new shares and 26.58 crore shares being sold by existing shareholders (Offer for Sale or OFS). The price band is set between Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share.

LG Electronics India Follows Close

Next in line is LG Electronics India, the Indian branch of the South Korean tech giant. Its IPO is scheduled for October 7 to 9, aiming to raise Rs 11,607 crore.

Unlike Tata Capital, LG's entire IPO is an OFS, where 10.18 crore shares will be sold by its parent company. The price band is Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.

Together, Tata Capital and LG Electronics will raise Rs 27,107 crore, making up most of the Rs 28,000 crore coming into the primary market next week.

Many More Companies Joining In

Apart from these two giants, 29 other companies, including mainboard and SME players, will also be debuting on Indian stock exchanges.

IPO Market on Fire in 2025

So far in 2025, companies have raised nearly Rs 85,000 crore through 74 IPOs. With October’s line-up, total fundraising is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore — for only the third time in India’s history (after 2021 and 2024).

Experts believe that 2025 might break all previous IPO records.