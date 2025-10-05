 Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr Boom
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMassive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr Boom

Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr Boom

Over Rs 28,000 crore worth of IPOs are set to launch next week, led by Tata Capital and LG Electronics India. Market experts expect 2025 to set new fundraising records.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Investors, Gear Up for a Busy IPO Week. | Image generated by Grok. |

Mumbai: The coming week is going to be very exciting for stock market investors. Around five companies are planning to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), aiming to raise a massive Rs 28,000 crore together.

Tata Capital’s Mega Launch

One of the biggest IPOs in this line-up is from Tata Capital, a financial arm of the Tata Group. Its IPO will open between October 6 to 8, with a target to raise Rs 15,500 crore. This makes it the largest IPO of the year so far.

Read Also
Tata Capital IPO Launches With Price Band Of ₹310–326, Public Offer Opens on October 6 For...
article-image

The IPO includes 21 crore new shares and 26.58 crore shares being sold by existing shareholders (Offer for Sale or OFS). The price band is set between Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold Coin Orders
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold Coin Orders
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC
'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC
'Idhar Udhar Se Koi Infection...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After Australia A Players Suffer Food Poisoning In Kanpur; Video
'Idhar Udhar Se Koi Infection...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After Australia A Players Suffer Food Poisoning In Kanpur; Video

LG Electronics India Follows Close

Next in line is LG Electronics India, the Indian branch of the South Korean tech giant. Its IPO is scheduled for October 7 to 9, aiming to raise Rs 11,607 crore.

Read Also
LG Electronics India Sets Price Band At ₹1,080-1,140 Per Share For Much-Awaited ₹11,607 Crore...
article-image

Unlike Tata Capital, LG's entire IPO is an OFS, where 10.18 crore shares will be sold by its parent company. The price band is Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.

Together, Tata Capital and LG Electronics will raise Rs 27,107 crore, making up most of the Rs 28,000 crore coming into the primary market next week.

Read Also
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
article-image

Many More Companies Joining In

Apart from these two giants, 29 other companies, including mainboard and SME players, will also be debuting on Indian stock exchanges.

IPO Market on Fire in 2025

So far in 2025, companies have raised nearly Rs 85,000 crore through 74 IPOs. With October’s line-up, total fundraising is expected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore — for only the third time in India’s history (after 2021 and 2024).

Experts believe that 2025 might break all previous IPO records.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr...

Massive IPO Week Ahead: Tata Capital’s ₹15.5K Cr & LG’s ₹11.6K Cr Issues Drive ₹28K Cr...

Aadhaar Biometric Update Now Free, Parents Get Big Relief — Here's What You Should Know

Aadhaar Biometric Update Now Free, Parents Get Big Relief — Here's What You Should Know

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Coldrif Syrup After 14 Child Deaths In Chhindwara; Toxic Chemical Found In...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Coldrif Syrup After 14 Child Deaths In Chhindwara; Toxic Chemical Found In...

'Rotten Chicken, Filthy Kitchen': Shocking Allegations Against KFC Outlet In Bengaluru - VIDEO

'Rotten Chicken, Filthy Kitchen': Shocking Allegations Against KFC Outlet In Bengaluru - VIDEO

Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS...

Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS...