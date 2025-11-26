BC Jindal Group Signs Agreement With State-Owned SECI To Set Up 150 MW Round-The-Clock Renewable Energy Project

New Delhi: BC Jindal Group on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned SECI to set up a 150 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project.The project is part of SECI's 1,200 MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project, for which the tender was floated in November last year, the group said in a statement.
BC Jindal Group said it won a 150 MW capacity at a tariff of Rs 5.07/kWh (kilowatt-hour) following a competitive bidding process during a reverse auction.The company signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the RTC project, the statement added.
