 BC Jindal Group Signs Agreement With State-Owned SECI To Set Up 150 MW Round-The-Clock Renewable Energy Project
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: BC Jindal Group on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned SECI to set up a 150 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project.The project is part of SECI's 1,200 MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project, for which the tender was floated in November last year, the group said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed.

