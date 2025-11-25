 Hindustan Power Bags SECI Contract For 300 MWp Solar Project With 300 MWh Battery Storage; Wins Additional 150 MW Solar-BESS Project
Hindustan Power on Tuesday said it has won a bid from SECI to develop a solar project with an energy storage system. The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the company said in a statement.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Hindustan Power secures major SECI bids for large-scale solar and battery storage projects

New Delhi, Nov 25: Hindustan Power on Tuesday said it has won a bid from SECI to develop a solar project with an energy storage system.

The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the company said in a statement.

Additional SECI Project Secured

It has also secured a project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy storage facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power.

About Hindustan Power

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power-generation company in India, focused on renewable and transitional energy solutions.

