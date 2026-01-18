 Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say Analysts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessQ3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say Analysts

Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say Analysts

Stock markets are expected to stay cautious this week as investors track Q3 earnings, global economic data, foreign fund flows, and geopolitical developments. Banking stocks and large corporates will remain in focus, while trade talks and pre-Budget expectations may drive sector-specific moves.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Stock markets are expected to stay cautious this week as investors track Q3 earnings, global economic data, foreign fund flows. | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian equity markets are likely to see stock-specific and range-bound movement this week, driven mainly by ongoing Q3 earnings announcements, global market cues, and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, according to market experts.

Geopolitical developments and updates on global trade negotiations will also remain key factors influencing investor sentiment.

Earnings Season Takes Centre Stage

Analysts said initial market reactions will be shaped by earnings from heavyweight companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. After that, attention will shift to results from several large- and mid-cap companies across sectors.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistani Jail Years After Sentence Completion; Calls Grow For Release Of Detainees
Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistani Jail Years After Sentence Completion; Calls Grow For Release Of Detainees
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Close Week With Gains, IT Rally & Strong Bank Results Lift Markets
article-image

Reliance Industries reported an almost flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the December quarter, as gains in some segments were offset by lower gas production and weak performance in the retail business. The company cited GST rate changes and festive demand being spread across quarters as key reasons.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank posted a strong 12.17 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 19,807 crore, while ICICI Bank saw a 2.68 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 12,537.98 crore.

Banking stocks are expected to remain in the spotlight as investors assess asset quality, margins, and credit growth outlook.

Global Factors and Trade Talks in Focus

On the global front, investors will closely track US economic data, including GDP growth, jobless claims, and PMI numbers, which may influence global risk appetite and currency movements.

Read Also
Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
article-image

Uncertainty around US trade negotiations and tariffs on Indian imports continues to weigh on sentiment. However, market participants are increasingly optimistic about the India-EU free trade agreement, which is expected to be announced later this month and could boost investor confidence.

Pre-Budget Buzz and Key Results Ahead

With the Union Budget approaching, sector-specific movements based on expectations are likely to gain momentum. Stocks linked to infrastructure, energy, banking, and consumption may see increased activity.

Key companies scheduled to announce results this week include BHEL, LTIMindtree, PNB, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, DLF, BPCL, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Green Energy.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid FII Outflows & Rising Crude Prices On Iran Tensions
article-image

Last Week’s Market Performance

Markets remained largely flat last week, ending almost unchanged amid mixed global and domestic cues. In the holiday-shortened week, the BSE Sensex slipped marginally, while the Nifty closed slightly higher, reflecting a cautious investor approach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say...
Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say...
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways...
Budget 2026: How Much Tax Relief For The Common Man, What May Get Cheaper Or Costlier- Key Takeaways...
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore In New Gujarat Plant, 12,000 Jobs Likely Near Ahmedabad
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore In New Gujarat Plant, 12,000 Jobs Likely Near Ahmedabad
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major...
Big Promises In Rare Earths, Tough Ground Reality: Why Pakistan’s US Mineral Deal Faces Major...
ICICI Bank Q3 Profit At Rs 12,538 Crore Despite RBI Provision Hit, Core Income & Asset Quality Stay...
ICICI Bank Q3 Profit At Rs 12,538 Crore Despite RBI Provision Hit, Core Income & Asset Quality Stay...