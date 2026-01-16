 Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarkets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade

Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade

Indian stock markets rose sharply in early trade after reopening from a holiday, led by a strong rally in Infosys shares. The IT major’s better quarterly performance and higher FY26 revenue guidance boosted investor confidence, pushing benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty higher.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Indian equity markets started Friday’s session on a positive note, tracking firm global cues.| File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets started Friday’s session on a positive note, tracking firm global cues and strong buying in IT stocks. The BSE Sensex climbed 695 points to 84, 078 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 192 points to 25,858.

Markets were reopening after remaining closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra civic polls, which also added to fresh buying interest at the open.

Infosys leads the rally

The rally was mainly driven by Infosys, whose shares jumped nearly 5 percent. The Bengaluru-based IT major reported an 8.9 percent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 41,764 crore a year ago.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Exams Begin February 2
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com; Exams Begin February 2
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins At Multiple Centres Including Wilson College, Kalina University | See Visuals
Mumbai BMC Elections Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins At Multiple Centres Including Wilson College, Kalina University | See Visuals
Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spotted On Geekbench, Hints At Imminent Launch
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spotted On Geekbench, Hints At Imminent Launch

Adding to investor optimism, Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3–3.5 percent in constant currency terms, from the earlier 2–3 percent forecast.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid FII Outflows & Rising Crude Prices On Iran Tensions
article-image

Other gainers and laggards

Apart from Infosys, stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were also trading higher in early deals.

On the other hand, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and UltraTech Cement were among the stocks that saw selling pressure and traded lower.

Global and policy cues support sentiment

Investor sentiment was also supported by positive global signals. US markets ended higher overnight, while Asian markets showed mixed trends. South Korea’s Kospi index was trading in the green, whereas Japan’s Nikkei, Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were lower.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US–India Trade Talks
article-image

On the policy front, optimism grew after Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India and the US are 'very near' to finalising a trade agreement, with talks continuing on remaining issues.

Institutional flows and commodities

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,781.24 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,217.28 crore, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude slipped 0.24 percent to $63.61 per barrel, offering some relief on the inflation front.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade
Flipkart Exit Deal Faces Tax Setback For Tiger Global, Supreme Court Overturns Delhi High Court...
Flipkart Exit Deal Faces Tax Setback For Tiger Global, Supreme Court Overturns Delhi High Court...
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
Exports Rise 1.87% In December 2025; Trade Deficit Widens Marginally
Exports Rise 1.87% In December 2025; Trade Deficit Widens Marginally
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey