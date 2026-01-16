Markets Open Higher After Holiday, Infosys Surge Lifts Sensex & Nifty In Early Trade

Indian equity markets started Friday’s session on a positive note, tracking firm global cues.| File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets started Friday’s session on a positive note, tracking firm global cues and strong buying in IT stocks. The BSE Sensex climbed 695 points to 84, 078 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 192 points to 25,858.

Markets were reopening after remaining closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra civic polls, which also added to fresh buying interest at the open.

Infosys leads the rally

The rally was mainly driven by Infosys, whose shares jumped nearly 5 percent. The Bengaluru-based IT major reported an 8.9 percent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 41,764 crore a year ago.

Adding to investor optimism, Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3–3.5 percent in constant currency terms, from the earlier 2–3 percent forecast.

Other gainers and laggards

Apart from Infosys, stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were also trading higher in early deals.

On the other hand, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and UltraTech Cement were among the stocks that saw selling pressure and traded lower.

Global and policy cues support sentiment

Investor sentiment was also supported by positive global signals. US markets ended higher overnight, while Asian markets showed mixed trends. South Korea’s Kospi index was trading in the green, whereas Japan’s Nikkei, Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were lower.

On the policy front, optimism grew after Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India and the US are 'very near' to finalising a trade agreement, with talks continuing on remaining issues.

Institutional flows and commodities

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,781.24 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,217.28 crore, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude slipped 0.24 percent to $63.61 per barrel, offering some relief on the inflation front.