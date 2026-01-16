Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence

Federal Bank’s shares surged nearly 8 percent after the bank posted a strong Q3 performance.. | File Image |

Mumbai: Shares of Federal Bank Ltd rose sharply on Thursday, gaining almost 8 percent during the day. The rally came after the bank announced its December quarter (Q3) results, which were better than market expectations. The stock touched a new short-term high as buying interest picked up strongly.

Profit growth boosts confidence

In the third quarter, Federal Bank reported a healthy rise in net profit compared with the same period last year. The improvement was supported by higher interest income and better control over costs. The steady rise in profits showed that the bank’s core business is growing at a stable pace.

Loans and deposits remain strong

The bank also posted good growth in loans and deposits during the quarter. Demand remained strong across retail, agriculture and small business loans. At the same time, deposits continued to increase, helping the bank maintain a comfortable balance between lending and funding. This balanced growth added to investor confidence.

Asset quality improves further

One of the key positives from the Q3 results was the improvement in asset quality. Bad loans reduced further, and fresh slippages remained under control. The bank also maintained healthy provisions, which reassured investors about its risk management approach. Lower stress on loans is seen as a major long-term positive.

Stock performance reflects optimism

Following the results, Federal Bank shares traded at around ₹266, close to their recent highs. The stock has now recovered well from earlier lows and is moving closer to its 52-week high. Market participants believe the results show clear improvement in business strength and earnings visibility.

Outlook remains stable

Going ahead, Federal Bank is expected to focus on steady loan growth, careful cost control and maintaining asset quality. While challenges remain in the broader economy, analysts believe the bank is well placed to deliver stable performance in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and based on publicly available data. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisers before making any investment decisions.